Making the SCENE the week of August 2–8:

• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Mescaline Americanson Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Sings Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Karaoke Open Mic Night with Alex Kautz at 7 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Tucker hosts Karaoke from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court presents Hot Country from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. Team Friendly presents Vazeline from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday. Purple Party presentsSCORE! from 10 p.m.–2 a.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos has a Cookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Don’t Tell Supper Club: Drag Brunch with Jenni P on Sunday.

• Hidden Door: Miss Leo Pageant at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds benefit the Daire Center. Fundraiser to help get The Thunder Kitties to the Gay World Seriesin Kansas City. T-Bear Club Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Double Trouble with Bleach and Raquel Blake at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Marty’s Live: Icandy from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday. Free before 11 p.m.

• Round-Up Saloon: Saloon Star live singing competition at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.Lip Sync Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Celebrating Good Times Show hosted by Linze Serell with food at 4 p.m. and show at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Queerdom Open Auditions. Sign up by 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Sasha Andrews hosts Fuego Latin Dance Contest at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: Mr. Wet and Wild wet boxer contest at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Variety Show at 11 p.m. on Thursday. Kickball Saturday League begins Sept. 7. Sign up at VarsityGayLeague.com/Dallas. After parties at Woody’s.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth