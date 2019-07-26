Making the SCENE the week of July 26 –Aug. 1:

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts an all star cast on Friday and Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Tap TV Trivia for Cash from 8-10 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: JaQuay and The Elm Street Kids on Saturday. Wayne Smith onSunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Hangover brunch starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

• Club Reflection: All entertainers welcome to support Amy Muah on her way to Miss Texas State. Lineup at 6 p.m. and showtime at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Dallas Diablos cook out from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. United Courtpresents A Night of Disney Magic from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Showtime is 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: Ms. Leo contestant Erica Odessa presents Leather and Feathers 2:A Ms. Leo candidate show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Liquid Zoo: Mr. Wet & Wild wet boxer contest at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

• Marty’s Live: Sexcapade Fridays with DJ C Wade and Hypeman Dupree.

• Pekers: Dallas Pinup Dolls Karaoke Night from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Dance competition at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Saloon Star live singing competition atm10 p.m. on Wednesday. Lip Sync Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Vivian Vermouth on Saturday. Faron followed by The Empire Cats on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Roxie Brooks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Miss LifeWalkPageant at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Fuego Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: Time of the Month Drag Brunch at noon on Sunday. $20.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Woody’s 2019 Turnabout Show hosted by Jada Pinkett Fox benefits Resource Center from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth