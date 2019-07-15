Aiden and David

Aiden and David

Todd and Troy

Todd and Troy

Terri and Miss Sage

Terri and Miss Sage

Steven and Gizzmo

Steven and Gizzmo

Sterling and Justin

Sterling and Justin

Stephanie Adelina with Satchel Victory and Dobby

Stephanie Adelina with Satchel Victory and Dobby

Scot and Hyacinth celebrate the 4th in style

Scot and Hyacinth celebrate the 4th in style

Sandra and Sombra

Sandra and Sombra

Sadie and Casey

Sadie and Casey

psp

psp

Princess Buttercup, Elenor, and Otis

Princess Buttercup, Elenor, and Otis

Pechocho and Oreo

Pechocho and Oreo

Patti Le Plae Safe and Persi

Patti Le Plae Safe and Persi

pastor tacos with the pomerian

pastor tacos with the pomerian

Myko and Mishka

Myko and Mishka

Mizor

Mizor

Mina

Mina

Milton and Jax

Milton and Jax

Matt Havoc Tucker and Lance

Matt Havoc Tucker and Lance

margaritas and mutts on the patio of taqueria la ventana

margaritas and mutts on the patio of taqueria la ventana

Marcus Aurelius, Sibelius, Augustine & Philip

Marcus Aurelius, Sibelius, Augustine & Philip

Mandy and Alex working hard

Mandy and Alex working hard

Kylee and Puddin

Kylee and Puddin

Kylee and Hunter

Kylee and Hunter

Kellye and Kip

Kellye and Kip

Kelly and Badass

Kelly and Badass

Joshua and Max

Joshua and Max

Josh and Cady

Josh and Cady

Josey

Josey

jenny_and_walter

jenny_and_walter

Jarrod and Aspen

Jarrod and Aspen

Jacob, Hawk and Laila

Jacob, Hawk and Laila

Ivana and Sadie

Ivana and Sadie

Hazel and Boady

Hazel and Boady

Halloween Ripley and Sauron

Halloween Ripley and Sauron

Haley and Mufasa

Haley and Mufasa

Haleigh with her fur baby

Haleigh with her fur baby

Gregg, LanceBingo, and Cher

Gregg, LanceBingo, and Cher

Ethan and Freddie

Ethan and Freddie

Erik James and Piper

Erik James and Piper

Eragon

Eragon

Emily and Loaf

Emily and Loaf

Dustin, Haley, Josh, and Kilo

Dustin, Haley, Josh, and Kilo

Derek with Rudy and Adora

Derek with Rudy and Adora

Demi

Demi

David with his fur baby and nephew

David with his fur baby and nephew

David and Freddie

David and Freddie

Darwin and Samson

Darwin and Samson

Crackers and Sean

Crackers and Sean

Coco in the cone of shame with Dr. Josh

Coco in the cone of shame with Dr. Josh

Clint and Ms. Mary having a good time

Clint and Ms. Mary having a good time

Chris, Chance, and Nola Mame

Chris, Chance, and Nola Mame

Chris and Harley

Chris and Harley

Chloe and Lola

Chloe and Lola

Carol and Edna

Carol and Edna

Buzzy and her sort-of-a-pet-for-a-second Fishy

Buzzy and her sort-of-a-pet-for-a-second Fishy

Brittany, Merry, and Beau

Brittany, Merry, and Beau

Brad.Chester.Chary.David

Brad.Chester.Chary.David

Brad Moser with Adora

Brad Moser with Adora

Bella and Olga2

Bella and Olga2

Barkley and Raquel

Barkley and Raquel

Anna, Forrest and Blair

Anna, Forrest and Blair

Angela and Francis

Angela and Francis

Angel and Annie

Angel and Annie

Trevor and Ollie

Trevor and Ollie