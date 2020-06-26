Scene • 06-26-20 Jun 26, 2020 | 0 Braden at Nerdvana Coffee Girls time at Sue’s Graeme and Richard at Nerdvana Frisco Jared and Jonathan help paint murals downtown Now that is a hood ornament, Casey from Lambda Car Club International. Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Raising the official City of Dallas Pride Flag Share: