Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 28–March 5:

• The Dallas Gay Sports Bar Crawl starts at 7 p.m. Friday at JR.’s, moves to TMC: The Mining Company at 7:45 p.m., then crosses Cedar Springs Road to Round-Up Saloon at 8:30 p.m. There will be raffles and prizes; participating organizations include Gay Dodgeball, Gay Kickball, OLTA Dallas and Gay Cornhole, but everyone is welcome.

• 1851 Club: Friday night’s show features Kiana Lee, Barbie Davenport, Mulan Alexander and Jaden Davenport. On Saturday night, Kiana Lee, Candi Carrol, Caress Riata and Sapphire Davneport hit the stage for show time.

• Alexandre’s: The fun starts Friday night at 7 p.m., with the RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party and the Dallas Bowl-A-Thon Kickoff.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, and at 8 p.m. DJ Memoz starts spinning. And Monday night is Ladies’ Night.

• Club Reflection: The Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington holds its Candidate Show Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m.

• Dallas Eagle: Celebrate John and Donna’s Anniversary Gathering from 7-10 p.m. Friday, then head back to the Eagle on Saturday night for John and Donna’s Anniversary Show from 7-10 p.m., followed by the Dallas Bears’ Pre-TBRU Toga Party from 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

• Hidden Door: Sing out Louise at Cher-e-oke at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Don’t forget that every Wednesday night is Club Night at the Hidden Door.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: TGet your freak on with Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday. Then Tuesday at 11 p.m., it’s Double Trouble, and Dream Girls take the stage at 11 p.m. on Thursday. And of course, Krystal Summers is on hand Friday to host the RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party.

• Liquid Zoo: Friday night is always Steak Night at Liquid Zoo, and this Friday, Chris Chism will be performing from 7-10 p.m.

• Marty’s Live: Vogue Night with cash categories at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Pekers: Happy Hour Prices all day and all night, every Sunday through Thursday. And start making plans to attend the “Shamrocks Are Blooming” show on March 15, benefitting the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System, Educare, GDMAF and the Minitaure Schauzer

Rescue of North Texas.

• Round-Up Saloon: Join Kenya, Lil’ Nugg, Daphne, Mayra, Marissa, Bridgette, Macarena and Domita Sanchez at 11 p.m. Thursday for the Saloon Girls Drag Show and Lip Sync Battle.

• The Rose Room: Shows nightly, Friday through Sunday with Cassie, Layla, Sasha, Chevelle Brooks and Krystal, plus Jenna and Fantasha on Friday and Saturday, and Chanel LaMasters on Sunday. Come back on Thursday for the Rising Star Show with Jenna and Rocky.

• Urban Cowboy: Celebrate at Urban Cowboy’s 3-Year Anniversary Blowout Friday, beginning at 9 p.m., then head back Saturday for the Texas Three Step, starting at 9 p.m.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Karaoke at 10 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays.

Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez