Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 10–16:
- 1851 Club: Sapphire’s birthday show with Kristie Davenport, Barbie Davenport and Sapphire Davenport on Friday. Caress’ birthday show with Candi Carrol, Caress Riata and Tara St. Stone on Saturday.
- Alexandre’s: Vero Voz y Compania on Friday. Mescalline Americans on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.
- Cedar Springs Tap House: The Thirsty Games with Sissy Pop, Kilo Kikii and Darlin Clementine at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
- Club Reflection: Imperial Pride Pageant at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Imperial Court show at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps Club Night at 10 p.m. on Friday. Dallas Bears Club Night from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday. United Court presents Donna DuMae’s Birthday Show from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday.
- Hidden Door: S.L.U.T.S. Club night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Liquid Zoo: Talent Night with $100 prize on Tuesday.
- Magnum: Sinful Saturday with Top 40 and EDM. Throwback Thursday with DJ Joze.
- Marty’s Live: Monday Night Showcase with Chanel Champagne.
- Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke on Saturday.
- Round-Up Saloon: Couples/Partner Dance Lessons with Mike at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Boys! Boots! Boxer Briefs! At 10 p.m. on Monday. Line Dance Lessons with Yoshi at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Line Dance Lessons with Ray at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
- Sue Ellen’s: Mojo Dolls at 5:30 on Sunday. Anton Shaw Band on Sunday evening. Tuesday Bluesday with Tyla.
- The Rose Room: Kenya Black on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Urban Cowboy: Patrick Mikyles presents the Three at 11 p.m. on Thursday.
- Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Jada Pinkett Fox at 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez