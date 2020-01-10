Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 10–16:

1851 Club: Sapphire’s birthday show with Kristie Davenport, Barbie Davenport and Sapphire Davenport on Friday. Caress’ birthday show with Candi Carrol, Caress Riata and Tara St. Stone on Saturday.

with on Friday. with and on Saturday. Alexandre’s: Vero Voz y Compania on Friday. Mescalline Americans on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

on Friday. on Saturday. on Sunday. on Tuesday. on Wednesday. on Thursday. Cedar Springs Tap House: The Thirsty Games with Sissy Pop, Kilo Kikii and Darlin Clementine at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

with and at 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Club Reflection: Imperial Pride Pageant at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Imperial Court show at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

at 6 p.m. on Saturday. show at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps Club Night at 10 p.m. on Friday. Dallas Bears Club Night from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday. United Court presents Donna DuMae’s Birthday Show from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday.

at 10 p.m. on Friday. from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday. from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday. Hidden Door: S.L.U.T.S. Club night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Liquid Zoo: Talent Night with $100 prize on Tuesday.

with $100 prize on Tuesday. Magnum: Sinful Saturday with Top 40 and EDM. Throwback Thursday with DJ Joze .

with Top 40 and EDM. with . Marty’s Live: Monday Night Showcase with Chanel Champagne .

with . Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke on Saturday.

on Saturday. Round-Up Saloon: Couples/Partner Dance Lessons with Mike at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Boys! Boots! Boxer Briefs! At 10 p.m. on Monday. Line Dance Lessons with Yoshi at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Line Dance Lessons with Ray at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

with at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. At 10 p.m. on Monday. with at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. with at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sue Ellen’s: Mojo Dolls at 5:30 on Sunday. Anton Shaw Band on Sunday evening. Tuesday Bluesday with Tyla .

at 5:30 on Sunday. on Sunday evening. with . The Rose Room: Kenya Black on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Urban Cowboy: Patrick Mikyles presents the Three at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

at 11 p.m. on Thursday. Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Jada Pinkett Fox at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez