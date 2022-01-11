Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 41st season is scheduled to open Saturday, April 9, and the festival is now hiring workers for the season.

Needed are workers for food and beverage sales, wait staff, restaurant hosts, restaurant/food service managers, alcoholic beverage sales, special event servers, souvenir sales, ticket sales, ticket takers/front entrance greeters, exit gate personnel, safety services, grounds crew, restroom attendants, kitchen help, cooks, dishwashers, exit surveyors, games personnel and more.

Many, but not all, positions require costuming. and applicants must be available to work Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday, April 9-May 30.

Apply now at www.srfestival.com/about-us/employment.

The festival opens with its “Travel Back in Time” weekend featuring the all-new Scarborough Character Quest, with up to three kids aged 12 and under get in free with each paid adult and half-price tickets for those 65 and older (half price senior tickets available at the festival ticket office on festival days only).

Scarborough Renaissance Festivals runs eight consecutive weeks, on Saturdays and Sundays and on Memorial Day (Monday, May 30). Student Day, Scarborough’s interactive student field trip experience, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26.

Each weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events are slated, including the all-new “Viking & Ale Weekend” April 23-24.

Single day tickets for the 2022 season will be $37 at the gate for Adults (13 and over) and $17 for kids (ages 5-12). Kids age 4 and under are always Free.

Advance discount tickets are available now at www.SRFestival.com. Beginning April 2, single day discount tickets will be also available at North Texas Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores.

— Tammye Nash