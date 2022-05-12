Fisher Allen Rinderknecht, openly LGBTQ founder and CEO of Flight Reach Productions in Granbury, has been named the 2022 Dallas/Fort Worth Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Rinderknecht was nominated for the award by Bill Leaverton with the Tarleton Small Busiess Development Center.

Rinderknecht grew up in Glen Rose surrounded by the day-to-day operations of a family-owned business, which instilled in him a sense of small business acumen. While attending Tarleton State University as a business administration major, he took a risk and started Flight Reach Productions. Five years later, he and his husband, Brady Witcher, run Flight Reach Productions, a company that helps small businesses, non-profits and municipalities tell their stories digitally.

Flight Reach Productions primarily provides commercial photography, drone services and video production for real estate agents. The company received COVID disaster assistance from the SBA in 2020 and business advising from the Tarleton Small Business Development Center.

“The SBA is proud to honor Fisher with this award because of his success in business but also by helping his local community” said Ahmad Goree, SBA’s public information officer. “We know how challenging it is to run a small firm, and Fisher is an inspiration for other young entrepreneurs and perspective entrepreneurs.

“He is proof that it will work out with the right drive and resources.”

Rinderknecht and 10 other DFW District small businesses and champions of business were honored May 5 at The DEC Redbird by Herbert Austin, SBA’s DFW district director, in celebration of National Small Business Week.

Every year since 1963, the president of the United States has declared National Small Business Week to formally recognize America’s small businesses’ important role and contributions. National and local events recognized top entrepreneurs for their achievements, including individuals and organizations who champion small businesses. Special recognition is also given to SBA resource partners and community organizations for their outstanding efforts in business and entrepreneurial development.

This year, National Small Business Week was celebrated May 2-6.

— Tammye Nash