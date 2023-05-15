Sen. Bryan Hughes celebrated the passage of his bill, SB 14, by tweeting, “Honored to co-author SB 14 that passed the Texas House tonight. Child multination [sic] or sterilization is never the answer and this bill will protect Texas children from these awful procedures.”

While the bill doesn’t ban multinational children, it does ban medically indicated healthcare for trans youth.

After passing the House with an amendment added by Rep. Mary Gonzalez on Friday, the bill passed the House today with four Democrats voting with Republicans and passed a final vote in the Senate.

The bill goes to the governor for signature. More coverage in Friday’s Dallas Voice.

— David Taffet