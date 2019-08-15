The number of transgender women murdered this year in the U.S. now stands at 15, with the total number of trans people killed this year in this country at 16.

Activist and blogger Monica Roberts reported in her blog TransGriot yesterday that a woman found dead around 3:34 a.m. on July 30 in a gas station parking lot in the 11000 block of I-10 was in fact 22-year-old transgender woman Tracy Single.

Local news stations in early reports said the woman “did not die of natural causes” and Houston police were investigating, Roberts said. But Houston PD took a week to tell trans community leaders that the woman was transgender and had indeed been murdered and to ask for help in identifying her. Community members were finally able to identify her during an Aug. 11 town hall meeting organized by Dee Dee Watters.

In addition to being the 16th trans person murdered in the U.S. this year, Single is the third trans woman murdered this year in Texas and the 12th trans woman under age 30 murdered this year in the country. All of the 15 trans women who have been murdered have been women of color. The 16 trans murder was Jordan Cofer, a trans man who died in the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Anyone with information on Single’s murder is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Say Their Names:

Trans women murdered in 2019