We’ve always known that ALL the male flight attendants are gay, right? (Just kidding, of course … but still …). Well know JetBlue is removing all doubt, at least one of their planes.

The airline took advantage of Pride Month to debut their newest Airbus A320 aircraft, dubbed, “Sashay, Blue Stay,” an homage to one of RuPaul’s signature lines on RuPaul’s Drag Race. And to introduce the new plane, JetBlue brought in none other that Drag Race winners Bob The Drag Queen and Trixie Mattel for a one-of-a-kind in-flight video (watch it here at AdWeek.com).

The name, “Shantay, Blue Stay,” is emblazoned on the body of the plane and will stay there as long as the aircraft remains in service, the airline said. The plane will operate on routes throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

To celebrate Pride Month and the launch of the new plane, RuPaul’s Drag Race took over the JetBlue terminal JFK Airport in New York for a week, with Drag Race photos, displays, RuPaul quotes and a hair and makeup station, AdWeek notes. The website also points out that JetBlue is supporting several LGBTQ organizations during Pride Month and for the third year is supporting the Stonewall Inn Give Back Initiative and joining the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus in the New York City Pride March on June 30.

— Tammye Nash