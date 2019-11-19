UPDATE: See video below, by Nicholas Gonzalez, of the car being removed from the salon after the crash. Police arrested the driver, who is not identified in police reports, on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of possession of methamphetamines.

UPDATE: Salon Aura owner Darell McCurdy said that the salon is open for business today, even though they have no front windows.

Atelier Barber Co., located two doors down from Salon Aura on Cedar Springs Road, is offering any stylist that works at Aura space at Atelier for free for the next two weeks, allowing the Salon Aura stylists to continue servicing their clients until Aura is back up and running at full speed.

ORIGINAL POST: One person has reportedly been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he crashed his car into a salon located in the heart of the Cedar Springs Strip at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Salon Aura, 3910 Cedar Springs Road (next to The Round-Up Saloon), suffered extensive damage. Owner Darell McCurdy said he is “mostly concerned for my employees. They make their living from these chairs, and they all have clients booked.”

Many of the salon’s employees showed up after the crash early Sunday morning to help clean up the mess, according to Chad Mantooth, Dallas Voice’s advertising director, who provided some of the photos below. Dallas Voice advertising account representative Nicholas Gonzalez provided more photos. Video of the car being removed to come.

— Tammye Nash