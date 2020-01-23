Everybody has their favorites — whether it’s your favorite dance club, bartender or drag queen, your favorite taco joint or romantic date night dining spot, all the way to your favorite doctor, hair dresser, community activist or community ally.

And now’s the time to let your favorites know exactly how you feel by voting in Dallas Voice’s 202o Readers Voice Awards.

And while voting was eventually set to end on Jan, 31, due to some technical difficulties with our website last weekend — which have now been resolved — we have extended the deadline til Feb. 7. So go vote, and get your friends to go vote — and not just because your favorites need to feel the love; everyone who votes can enter the drawing to win a package of fabulous prizes!

Vanna, tell them what they can win! Well Pat, our winner will get everything they need for a fabulous date night: $500 cash, a $100 gift card to Mattito’s restaurant and two tickets to see a TITAS performance!

Individuals can only vote once. Winners will be announced in the March 27 issue of Dallas Voice.

— Tammye Nash