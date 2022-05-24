Tuesday, May 24 is runoff day in Texas. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. If you are registered to vote in Dallas County, you can vote at any polling location within Dallas County.

Dallas Voice doesn’t issue endorsements but Stonewall Democrats of Dallas does. Here’s their endorsement list:

Federal:

Congressional District 24: Derrik Gay

Congressional District 30: Jasmine Crockett

State:

Lieutenant Governor: Mike Collier

Attorney General: Joe Jaworski

State Comptroller: Janet Dudding

Land Commissioner: Jay Kleberg

Local:

State Board of Education District 11: Luis Miguel Sifuentes

Texas House District 100: Venton Jones

Texas House District 114: John Bryant

Criminal Court #10: Monique Bracey Huff

County Clerk: John Warren

County Commissioner Pcnt 2: Andrew Sommerman

Justice of the Peace Pcnt 2 Place 1: Atalia Garcia Williams

Justice of the Peace Pcnt 5 Place 2: Juan Jasso

And if you need a ride to the polls, Rideshare2Vote is available.

Rideshare2Vote specifically calls communities that have been disenfranchised from voting, low propensity voters who are either voting for the first time or do not vote in every election, people with disabilities, and older adults and youth. They are working to remove transportation as a barrier that stands in the way for anyone to cast their vote.

Rides can be scheduled at: https://booking.rides2vote.com or by calling 888-977-2250.

— David Taffet