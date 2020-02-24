Roy G’s, the new Street family restaurant on the corner of Cedar Springs and Throckmorton Street, in the space last occupied by Zephyr, held a “soft opening” over the weekend, and will be open to everyone for lunch Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Kim Seese and his husband, Brian Brown, were there over the weekend, and gave Dallas Voice permission to share these photos of the restaurant’s interior, its menu and some of the food.

The Street family has had a presence on Cedar Springs Road since the 1970s, starting with the original Black-eyed Pea and including Street’s Fine Chicken, open now in the same location that used to house Black-eyed Pea.

Roy G — which pays homage to Oak Lawn LGBTQ community with its name referring to Roy G BV, the mnemonic used to remember the six colors of the rainbow in order will be run by Mariel and Marco Street, daughter and son of Gene Street.

— Tammye Nash