Rowlett’s mayor is under pressure to rescind a Pride proclamation she issued last week.

Following her proclamation, the mayor had the city’s water tower lit up in rainbow colors.

Rowlett resident Missy Tidwell sent a message on Facebook, “Some of our local city council members are attempting to pass an ordinance prohibiting the city from ever recognizing Pride month. It’s turned into a hotbed issue. We are trying to bring attention to the situation. Those opposed to the LGBTP community are staging a protest at our next city council meeting on Tuesday.”

Local pastors and residents spoke against the proclamation at the last council meeting and are now circulating a petition to have the proclamation reversed and pass an ordinance preventing a future council from ever recognizing Pride Month again.

And those supporting the mayor’s proclamation are going to city hall to support her. Rowlett City Hall is located at 4000 Main St., Rowlett 75088. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. Anyone may attend but only city residents may be recognized to speak.

— David Taffet