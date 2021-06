Rowlett marked Pride by lighting its water tower in rainbow colors. Thanks to Ryan Khalil for sending us the information about his city’s first Pride proclamation.

Here is a video of the proclamation: https://rowletttx.new.swagit.com/videos/122310 . The video includes some fun citizen input by people who were offended by the proclamation. Proclamation passed and it’s agenda item 5A.

Here’s the video of the water tower in its Pride colors:

— David Taffet