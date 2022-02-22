Round-Up Saloon employee Lee Williams has died in a car accident, according to a notice from Round-Up manager Kevin Autrey to the rest of the bar’s staff.

Autrey said that a friend of Williams had called the bar and told another employee about the accident, saying that Williams was on his way home from a trip to the casino in Oklahoma when the wreck happened. A friend in the car with Williams was also killed.

“Lee was a good man and an invaluable employee who did a great deal for our club and did it with a smile on his face and a great attitude,” Autrey wrote. “He was a friend to everyone, and he’s going to be missed. … This is a sad, sad day.”

Numerous posts have been made to Williams’ Facebook page from friends mourning his death, each one speaking of his kindness and his friendliness. “You had a heart of gold,” one friend posted.

Dallas Voice will share details for services when they become available.

— Tammye Nash