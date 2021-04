Officials with Caven Enterprises have announced that on Friday night, April 30, after a year-long hiatus, the Rose Room inside S4 will re-open with shows featuring Kelexis Davenport, Jenna Skyy, Krystal Summers, Sasha Andrews and Asia O’Hara, with emcee Cassie Nova.

Doors open at 9 p.m. ($8 cover), and the show begins at 11 p.m. For now, the club is open only to those ages 21 and up.

Stay tuned for more details.

— Tammye Nash