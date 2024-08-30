Cher is producing a horror movie called ‘Little Bites’ with her son Chaz Bono. It’s due out in October.

Enter the Cher and Chaz horror maze

Spooky season is right around the corner, and if you’re old enough to remember Cher’s ’90s goth home furnishings company Sanctuary (catalogs for sale on eBay for the curious and/or devoted) you won’t be at all surprised to learn that she’s producing a horror movie alongside her son Chaz Bono.

It’s called Little Bites, and it’s about a flesh-eating monster stalking a young girl and a mom who’ll sacrifice everything to keep her child safe. Watch for it coming to theaters this October, followed soon after by a streaming debut on the horror platform Shudder.

Chaz also co-stars in the film directed by Spider One (Allegoria) alongside Krsy Fox (Terrifier 3) and, most thrillingly, horror legends Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife), Heather Langenkamp (the original A Nightmare on Elm Street) and Bonnie Aarons (The Nun).

You were hoping for special candy this October, and now you’ll get this full-size treat from Cher.

Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu team for ‘Par for the Course’

People who pay attention to what major studios are sending into movie theaters will tell you that Universal has been bucking the trends — and doing so profitably — for years now.

When other studios are content to recycle IP, create sequels where none were needed and bank everything on hugely expensive event-style content (Scorsese won’t call it “cinema,” why should we?), Universal puts more — less expensive — original scripts into production, counting on audiences to show up for movies that aren’t the same old thing.

All of that to say that the latest project on their future docket comes from Quinta Brunson, the star and creator of Abbott Elementary. Co-written by Brunson and fellow Abbott team member Justin Tan, it’s called Par for the Course, and that’s quite literally all the information we have about what it’s going to be, other than the welcome news that queer actor and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once) will co-star alongside Brunson in the comedy.

When its status as “under wraps” changes, we’ll tell you more.

Gus Van Sant takes on Gawker with Affleck and Damo

Remember the gossip site Gawker? Remember how Hulk Hogan sued them out of existence for leaking the sex tape where he cucked a friend with that friend’s wife, and then freaky gay Trump-loving billionaire Peter Thiel funded the lawsuit because he was angry that Gawker had outed him years before that?

It doesn’t matter if you don’t. Maybe you were busy with your life.

Anyway, the insane true story became a book — Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue by Ryan Holiday — and now Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have taken on Charles Randolph’s screenplay adaptation and are reportedly handing it to their Good Will Hunting pal Gus Van Sant.

At the moment the project is called Killing Gawker, and early word is Affleck wants to play Hogan. Don’t get tired rubbing your hands together, there’s still a wait ahead of you.

The ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel has a title…

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan dropped the exciting news at Disney’s recent D23 event. After an assembled crowd went wild with a standing ovation to celebrate their very existence, the reunited screen mom and daughter announced the title of the in-production Freaky Friday sequel: Freakier Friday.

Lesbian director Nisha Ganatra (Late Night, The High Note) is at the helm of the updated story, which sees Tess and Anna, years later, dealing with the stresses of life. Anna has a daughter of her own now, as well as a soon-to-be stepdaughter. And, well, it would appear that they didn’t learn their lesson from the first body-switch accident, and they make that fateful wish all over again.

Will other family members get switched, too? Who can say. But we can say that Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray are back, and the whole hotly anticipated thing (which, for the record, is officially lesbian cinema canon thanks to the Jodie-starring ’70s original) drops into movie theaters sometime in 2025.

Romeo San Vicente is more a Thirsty Thursday, really.