Actor Randy Pearlman takes on an icon in Circle Theatre’s I’m Proud of You

Circle Theatre ends its 2023 season with a familiar face — sort of. The company closes its season with the world premiere of I’m Proud of You, a play based on the friendship between Fort Worth author and playwright Tim Madigan and Fred Rogers. The author adapted his work into a stage production with TCU theater professor Harry Parker, who directs the show.

“I considered [Rogers] to be one of my closest friends. In fact, it’s no exaggeration to say that if it were not for Fred Rogers, I might not be around today, alive to tell you my story,” Madigan stated in Circle’s publicity materials for the show.

Out actor Randy Pearlman was cast as the iconic Mr. Rogers for the show, which opened last weekend and runs through Nov. 18.

Pearlman said the task of portraying the iconic Mr. Rogers onstage was initially worrisome. “It was scary at first. I wouldn’t say I look like him at all,” he said. “I went into the reading thinking I needed to do ‘Fred Rogers.’ But by our second reading, Harry told me that’s not what they were looking for.”

Instead, Pearlman only needed to embody Rogers’ kindness and empathy. Knowing that, the seasoned actor could take a breath and approach the show with his own characterization.

“That made it a lot easier to find the spirit of him, it and dissolved my initial fears fast,” he said. “Plus, in the play you realize quickly that it’s not the Fred Rogers we always saw on TV. I’m not dressed like that, nor do we have scenes from his show.”

Madigan’s book, I’m Proud of You: My Friendship with Fred Rogers, was published in 2006. It details a transformative relationship for Madigan as he was on assignment in 1995 for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram to interview the Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood host.

Madigan told the Star-Telegram recently that their friendship came at a time when Madigan needed support and mentoring, and it lasted up to Rogers’ passing in 2003.

Richie Haratine plays Madigan in the show, “He does an excellent job, and he really carries the show,” Pearlman said. “Talk about pressure.”

The cast also includes Lisa Fairchild and Gabriel Whitehurst.

For Pearlman, it helped having Madigan there to tell the stories firsthand and to help develop his character.

Throughout this experience — and being that Fred Rogers is inherently a part of this — Pearlman found that he was learning or recalling some life lessons along the way.

“What I’m reminded about is that friendship is so important,” he said. “They had this shared bond, trust — it was a love that wasn’t physical. I’m learning that’s a good way to live.”

Pearlman also talked about having a more positive view and to always look deeper: “Little things aren’t as important as the bigger things. We hold grudges and stick to first impressions, but I think I’ve learned you gotta go below that surface and really see what feelings are behind those things.”

Pearlman has taken something away from this show while being onstage, but he thinks the audience will leave Circle Theatre with something as well.

“Audiences have been so into it. Those quiet moments onstage are really quiet out there,” he said. “I’m Proud of You deals with death and conflict and family, but I believe there’s a feeling of hope with this. People will leave with a catharsis and knowing there’s a lot out there that’s more, bigger than any of us.”

For more information and tickets, visit CircleTheatre.com.