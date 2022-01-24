DART has realigned all of its bus routes. To introduce the new bus system, everyone can ride DART for free from today, Monday, Jan. 24, through Jan. 30 to celebrate the launch of the New Bus Network.

Then ride DART half price with contactless payment from Jan. 31 through Feb. 14. Learn more about contactless payment methods at GoPass.org.

The New Bus Network Free and Reduced Rides promotions are valid on all DART transit services throughout the entire DART Service Area including buses, light rail, TRE — between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station, GoLink, Dallas Streetcar, and Paratransit Services.

— David Taffet