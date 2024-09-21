The dynamic of older and younger characters never falters as a source of drama for the stage. Tuesdays with Morrie, Steel Magnolias, The Bad Seed all vary in the exchange of differences and perspectives. In Jeff Baron’s Visiting Mr. Green, the playwright runs with the idea only it ran rather thin but saved by high-quality artistry.

Theatre Arlington opened the two-person drama last week. The show centers on the titular character and Ross Gardner, a young professional whose fates have led them into a coerced friendship. Due to a community service sentence due to Ross almost hitting Mr. Green with his car, Ross now has to spend time with the elder with weekly visits and help around the house. As the two spend time together, they learn about each other’s vulnerabilities and, well, the rest is predictable.

Despite the simple premise, the show’s true allure stemmed from Steven D. Morris’ direction and the compelling performances of David Coffee and Parker Gray. Morris’ evident fondness for these characters granted the actors the freedom to immerse themselves into their roles. Under his eye, the play unfolded at a measured and engaging pace.

Coffee’s portrayal of Mr. Green as a grief-stricken widow was a lovely performance. He’s brash and hardened in the beginning, but the way Coffee peeled layers away from that exterior was such graceful acting. Coffee brought a specific nuance to more emotional moments through his saddened facial expressions and cracked voice. The guy knows how to elicit a sympathetic audience.

Gray was a delight as Ross. Immediately very likable, Gray exuded a sense of confidence in this role of a somewhat unconfident character. As the closeted professional who comes out Green, Gray’s mindful performance was sensitive and devoid of any cliche. Baron’s writing in these scenes was a little overdone, but the actor’s earnest delivery felt bona fide. Also, I hope Gray thanks Costumer Designer Karen Potter for some beautifully cut clothes that wholly defined who Ross was as a person.

In Green’s apartment, Set Designers Kevin Brown and Properties Designer Robin Dotson masterfully transformed the space into a fully-realized living area. The cluttered mess of newspapers, mail and plastic bags portrayed Green’s state of mind while hinting at his past life with his wife. Well-worn plumbing and dated furniture added a sense of homeliness and history to the space. Bryan Stevenson’s lighting created a warm yet stuffy atmosphere that brightened as Ross visited Green. The lighting and sound board operators, Michael Green and Lila Velasquez-Ebersole, deserve special mention for some flawless execution of cues during Sunday’s matinee.

Visiting Mr. Green offered some moving moments. The scenes of a man’s coming-out experience and the initial rejection he encounters could be triggering, but in these actors’ hands, the revelations are skillfully handled and uplifting. The combination of performances and deft direction elevated Baron’s story into something lovely and special.

The show runs through Sept. 29.

-Rich Lopez