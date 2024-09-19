Dylan Thomas was that poet who wrote “Do not go gentle into that good night.” Perhaps the piece he’s known most for among others. In Sidney Michaels’ play which opened last week by The Classics Theatre Project, Dylan examines the poet’s life and relationships which were often steeped in alcohol and lament.

The irony of the show was that we don’t quite see Thomas ever at work or what inspired his renowned poetry. Michaels biographical piece gives attention mostly to his life’s episodes from his poverty-stricken life with his wife Caitlin in Wales to becoming the toast of the town throughout America. Michael depicts Thomas’ life as entirely tragic with nary a glimmer of hope for the poet who gained his notoriety in the late 40s, early 50s.

As the titular character, Joey Folsom delivered a strikingly bleak performance. He embodied the abject poet, with an undercurrent of sadness and dismay, perpetually overshadowed by intoxication. Folsom’s poet didn’t elicit much sympathy, but his captivating performance conveyed the character’s profound sense of despair. The audience may not like Dylan (and with good reason), but Folsom’s captivating portrayal kept us engaged and carried the show with finesse. Moreover, Folsom skillfully depicted a glimmer of goodness that seemed to reside deep within Dylan.

In her portrayal as Dylan’s wife, Rhonda SueRose delivered an exceptional performance. She embodied the character of an angsty wife with strength and determination, reflecting a woman who refused to tolerate Dylan’s shit. Despite her defiant and headstrong nature, SueRose also conveyed a sense of vulnerability with Caitlin’s conflicted emotions as she couldn’t help but love her troubled husband.

Along the way, we meet a slew of characters such as Dylan’s accidental agent/manager John, played with great neuroses by Andrew Manning. The character has to endure so much frustration and anger with the poet and Manning nailed those nuances to a tee. But he was also charming and easy to empathize with. Anthony J. Magee was a delight to watch as Angus Marius. A serious performance, but Magee infused a subtle bit of humor that was always a welcome touch to the seriousness of the show.

Madysone Manning oozed star power in her supporting roles as Annabelle and Elena. With a boisterous presence, she was magnetic whenever onstage without ever stealing scenes. Paige Brantley as Meg was also solid and a direct contrast to Manning. A more quiet, stoic performance, Brantley displayed a strong sense and sensibility to her character who probably had her life the most in order out of everyone.

The cast also included Dakoda Taylor, Louis Shopen and Zachary Ressler each who successfully delivered his parts. The show was directed by Jason Craig West who led the directors well into such engrossing characters. The pace of the action coasted at a speed appropriate for the heavy drama but could use some tightening up. The three-hour run time on Saturday night’s performance began to take a slight toll toward the show’s final scenes.

With its impressive cast and clever set by West, Dylan was a compelling watch. Shopen’s lighting and John Cameron Potts’ sound added to the dramatic aura of the story. Alex Magee’s projections added another layer to the vibes as well. As bleak as it was, the play was quite a beautiful study of the poet’s life and times up to his death at 39.

The show runs through Oct. 5 at The Core Theatre.

–Rich Lopez