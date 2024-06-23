Theatre Three closes its season with the Gilbert and Sullivan classic Pirates of Penzance that serves as a rousing finish to a vibrant season by the company. The comic opera, which opened last Monday, is filled with bawdy humor, a clever book and lyrics and a cast and crew that met any challenges G&S proposed with its complex songs, music and visuals. T3 gave the cheeky story a fresh look with both a respect to the original material and a complete irreverence (a drinking game is included in the fun) that resulted in an enthusiastic ovation by opening night’s audience.

The show’s forefront really was the music which was a spirited and dare I say, zippy, soundtrack to the show, but also quite layered and meticulous. For a music director, the challenge would seem daunting, but in the hands of Vonda K. Bowling, both the live music from the stage’s crows nest and the actors singing were top-level. The singers handled the fast-paced songs with ease despite the word gymnastics involved throughout. Decked out in pirate garb, Jeffrey Bowling kept the flow on track with nimble work on the piano from up high-ish.

With the music set, director Alejandro Saucedo had the task of corralling a crew of nutty characters that would seem equal to herding cats. Under his direction along with well-casted actors who got the campy material, the show was a never ending joyride in two acts. Saucedo kept the show perpetually moving while letting each actor take the time to shine.

And shone they did.

Max J. Swaner’s voice was in its reliably strong form. His comedic chops and physicality were sharp and added a bold flair to his performance as Frederic, the young pirate breaking away from his crew. As his captain, Rachel Nicole Poole’s swagger as the Pirate King – serving some Prince realness lewks – was just delicious. She was bold and brash, but her winks to the audience with side quips or a look were so snappy in those moments. As Frederic’s nursemaid Mabel, Sarah Caldwell milked her performance with a worthwhile comic desperation to ultimately woo the man she’s raised since a child despite being twice his age.

These and the other actors were already thrusting laughs onto the audience and then David Coffee entered as the Major General who absolutely slayed with his character’s signature song “Very Model of a Modern Major General.” Bolstered by a fabulous entrance, he then merely dropped the rapid thrumming vocals with casual ease as if to say “meh, whatevs.” If he did nothing else in the show, that alone would have been unforgettable, but he also fit right into the quirky vibe of the story.

As MG’s daughters, Taylor Nash, Kimbery Turner and Kylie Stewart (the latter two also part of the pirate crew), gave unique dynamics to their parts. Nash’s vocals first of all were so pure and sublime when she reached high Disney-princess notes, but then she mixed in a funny, agitated humor to her performance. Turner played the most protective sister with a funny and uptight aplomb. Stewart matched some of Nash’s high notes and both served some stunning harmonies, but she also had a great knack at interacting with the audience.

Stewart’s team-up with Esteban Vilchez as policemen was comedy gold. Vilchez also played part of the crew and was one of the MG’s daughters. He was delightfully over the top in each role, but he played them all so smartly which brought an added layer to the comedy – particularly as the daughter. Vilchez didn’t employ “acting like a girl” tactics and instead served up flirty humor. Andrew Nicolas continued his growth as a reliable character actor in DFW and served up a rollicking pirate Samuel where he employed a gruff demeanor and voice mixed with a baffled tenderness.

Understudies for the show were Jalyn Roberson and John Broda.

The last but certainly not least part of this big Pirates production was its stunning craftwork. Scenic Designer Track Curtis and Associate Director Jeffrey Schmidt’s set was colorful and a remarkably clever use of space. And Schmidt’s giant porthole (thanks for that, Christive Vela) was a smashing backdrop for the show’s brilliant use of screen projections. Ryan Matthieu Smith’s costumes were a fashionable mix of pirate times with nods to modern style, each echoing the characters’ dispositions. Kevin Davis Jr.’s choreography was captivating to watch as was David Saldivar’s fight choreography.Nicole Iannaccone’s lighting gave the tone an ideal brightness with some perfect mood vibes when needed and Claudia Jenkins Martinez’s sound design felt crisp and clear.

The show runs through July 14.

–Rich Lopez