Within the geometric shapes, disting design lines and striking color scheme of Stage West’s production, a retro throwback transports the audience back to the opulent 1980s, reminiscent of nighttime soap operas like Dynasty, Dallas, and Falcon Crest. Under the direction of Ashley Puckett Gonzalez, the classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest undergoes a century-long leap into the ’80s. This unconventional approach gave the theater staple a fresh, fun vibe.

Family secrets, haughty elders and scandalous lies from Oscar Wilde fit right into those vibes and made the show delightful and dishy.

The show was mostly led by Micah JL Brooks and Lee George as Jack and Algernon respectively. The two characters take on the moniker of Earnest only to find themselves in misleading relationships with Gwendolen and Cecily played by Amber Marie Flores and Cheyenne Haynes. As the elder influence, Paul J. Taylor’s Lady Bracknell was a campy touch with her snooty authority.

In their captivating tag-team performance, Brooks and George brought an air of sophistication, charm, and wit to the stage. Making his debut at Stage West, George’s animated portrayal of his character added a playful wink while also indulging in some over-the-top theatrics and comic flair in the spirit of Cliff Barnes. In contrast, Brooks played the more composed Bobby Ewing-esque role, balancing subtle nuances with his own campy expressions and exaggerated gestures. Brooks’ Sunday matinee performance infused some unexpected hilarity into the play’s action and dialogue, but I’ll leave it at that.

Flores and Haynes did their homework and breathed life into their roles, while adding a flair for the melodramatic. Flores was a riot particularly in her scenes with Haynes where Gwendolen has to show restraint as she makes discoveries about Cecily. Giving Fallon Carrington realness, the comedic skills mixed with campy drama on display was masterful. Haynes shone as the youthful Cecily embodying her character with a charming, Lucy Ewing-like innocence. However, as Cecily entered into competition with Gwendolen, Haynes effortlessly switched into diva mode. Apart, they excelled in their roles with ideal lovelorn optimism, but together, these two were gold.

Paul J. Taylor’s portrayal of Lady Bracknell was refreshingly understated, avoiding the potential gimmickry of the casting. While he didn’t indulge in excessive “man-in-drag” theatrics, his performance lacked a certain level of exuberance. Taylor possessed both the gravitas and humor, but his interpretation leaned more to the subtle wit and sly asides of Dominique Devereaux than the flamboyant diva antics of Alexis.

As governess Miss Prism, Shannon J. McGrann was legendary. Behind her drab appearance, McGrann took no names with her smartly-done performance that elicited an abundance of laughs every time she was onstage. Even without dialogue, she delivered even more gems with her physicality and facial reactions. Steven Young was charming as the stalwart reverend who was smitten with Miss Prism. As Merriman and Lane, Sarah Comley Caldwell was solid in punctuating the play with an amusing mix of stuffy and sass.

The set, fashions and hair were all to die for. Bob Lavallee’s first set screamed ’80s sensibilities, but the morphing into a garden and then the wood-paneled parlor was beautiful work and clever alongside Lynn Lovett’s set decor. Sarah Mosher’s costuming was on point with the shoulder pads and prints but never overly-done that they were distracting. Sound and lighting by Emilee Biles and Holly Price added to the tv sheen of the show.

Divided into three acts with two intermissions, The Importance of Being Earnest slayed with its retro throwback style and the unparalleled wit by Wilde but alas, no cliffhangers or an episode next week to continue this smart production.

The show runs through Sept. 22.

–Rich Lopez