Area theaters got into a spooky and killer mood over the first weekend in October. Throughout the DFW, a number of stages kicked off the Halloween spirit. Stay tuned for a roundup of shows happening this month that are serving up scary vibes.

The Colony’s Lakeside Community Theatre delivered the world premiere of Brian Christensen’s Lend Me a Chainsaw directed by Aaron Schultz. The local writer puts his spin on horror movie tropes by adding a huge mix of racy showtunes, sexually-charged teens and a suspicious murder cabin. Christensen checked off all the boxes but then flipped the script with uproarious results and exhilirating glee.

Six college students are out of school and off on a road trip. A flat tire leads to the meeting of a creepy mechanic with some fair warnings. Then four flat tires have the students trekking to a less-than-desirable motel where they meet Jo, the goth front desk woman who clearly DGAF. Once in their respective rooms, the six begin to suspect there’s more going on at this murder motel.

At Friday night’s premiere opening of Chainsaw, the vibrant cast and band brought energetic performances, perfectly embodying Christensen’s campy horror vision. The actors embraced the kinky lyrics and horny vibes, delivering over-the-top performances while maintaining a coherent and engaging narrative arc. Each moment onstage showcased the talents of the cast and the original writing that kept the audience laughing.

As the extra-randy couple Nick and Jess, Dakota Britvich and Noelle Saul were a big highlight. Their chemistry was sublime as a couple with one thing on their mind and not being shy about it. Britvich’s baby-faced smile added to the humor of his oversexed behavior while Saul brought a layer of hilarity through her exaggerated physicality.

Dahlia Parks and Cam Hayes played Sam and Kevin, perhaps the most sensible of the gang and a more sweeter-minded couple. Parks was an animated thrill to watch. She delivered an energetic performance all through a sort of dead-eyed gaze that was giving don’t-fuck-with-me-ever while also sharing tender albeit short-lived moments with Hayes’ Kevin. Hayes was a masterful comedic performer. Even without words, he conveyed so much fear, anger, frustration all through his face alone.

Lindsey Kay Smith was remarkable as Kat with some outstanding vocal chops. Like Sam and Kevin, Kat also had a practicality about things and Smith balanced her role well with the surrounding craziness and a levelheaded delivery.

As the ultimate frat brat Chad, Troy Murray came it at a level 8 and only went up from there. Perpetually audacious, Murray was a brash mix of 45, Fonzie and Kramer. He’s supposed to be off-putting and Murray succeeded at conveying Chad’s assholery. Murray’s energy at keeping up the character was impressive while mixing in jerkish humor for an entertaining performance. I just couldn’t help but notice Chad was dressed in a hoodie sweater and a jacket while most of the cast were in shorts and tees.

Shanespeare Alexander played the Man and he did a lot with little stage time. His comedy was off the charts to the point, some of the cast was almost breaking character. Alexander stole each of his scenes and we were the better for it. Hailey Hatfield played the motel employee Jo introduced in the second act, but in a clutch, she made a big impression with her own number.

Under Schultz’s direction, Chainsaw‘s zaniness was enhanced by the show’s constant motion, maintaining a brisk pace without sacrificing any narrative. Daniel Vanegas’ choreography refrained from elaborate dance sequences, instead opting for feisty moves that aligned with the show’s personality and cast. Music Director Joey O’Reilly led a five-piece band off-stage, setting the appropriate moods throughout. Under his guidance, the singers delivered the musical numbers with skill mixing comedy with splendid vocals.

Keegan Arnold’s set stood out with a unique blend of maybe Cubism and colorful simplicity, creating an unanticipated aesthetic that situated seamlessly with the storytelling. His lighting design accentuated the eerie atmosphere when required. Notably, Christensen’s dual role as Sound Designer added the finishing touches, enhancing both dramatic and comedic moments.

In Lend Me a Chainsaw, Christensen’s talent in creating the ribald and slasher musical were evident and exuded a distinct kind of joy, even if the story may not be particularly profound. Schultz also did the homework assembling a cast that went all out to deliver a riotous and thrilling world premiere.

The show runs through Oct. 26.

–Rich Lopez