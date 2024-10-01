Everybody’s talking about Bobbie in the musical comedy Company or maybe they are just nosy. In the romantic romp of a show, Bobbie is celebrating her 35th birthday — alone. Not only to her own dismay, but also that of her closest and coupled-up friends. What to do about being a successful, single career gal? Sing about it.

The Stephen Sondheim musical played over the weekend at the Winspear for the Broadway at the Center series before it moves on to conclude its North American tour in Fort Worth this week.

With its charming and strong cast, Company was a clever production of talent and craft on display. Freshened up from its 1970 debut, this version switches out Bobby with Bobbie played by the exquisite Britney Coleman. Coleman carried the story with ebullient energy portraying all the frustation of being a single gal but also the joy of it as well — especially when she sees how not-as-happy her married friends are.

As the defiant rich elder Joanne, Judy McLane was gloriously bitchy and strongly delivered on the character’s signature “The Ladies Who Lunch.” The character of Amy was switched out for Jamie, played with big queer comic energy by Matt Rodin. His showstopping tune “Getting Married Today” was a golden moment with his flustered and frenetic performance. As a whole, the cast all had a palpable chemistry as Bobbie’s friend group concerned for her relationship status.

A simple set of moving boxes for each vignette was so smartly conceived by Bunny Christie. They floated in for each new scene as a minimalist counterbalance to Sondheim’s complex songs and to the actors constantly exiting and entering in a variety of ways be it a simple door, a bathroom or even a refrigerator. Neil Austin’s lighting design also painted the stage mostly in white lights giving the show a glow but also warmth in more intimate scenes.

The premise of this woman so hungry for a man may seem a bit dated and don’t expect any passing grades for the Bechdel Test. But who cares? Company was a lovely romantic comedy that simply let people relate to those frustrations of singlehood or the memories of it. We’ve all been there.

The show runs at Bass Hall Oct. 1-6.

–Rich Lopez