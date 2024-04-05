Dixie Longate keeps the lid on her Tupperware success

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Just a couple of years ago, Dixie Longate was headlining Bass Hall with her then-new show, Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets. Next week, she returns to the venue (sorta), but this time she’s doing double duty: Not only will she be telling stories and entertaining her audiences in the McDavid Studio from April 11-14, she’ll be hocking her wares from the stage — Tupperware that is.

Dixie’s Tupperware Party is literally just that — a Tupperware party — so bring your wallets and that list of household storage needs.

And she’s not joking, either.

For those unfamiliar with her history, Dixie Longate has made a career out of both drag entertainment and selling Tupperware, in the process becoming the highest-selling “Tupperware lady” in North America. Her fanbase and larger venues might help with that, but she is a salesperson to the core bringing the retro-type party into modern day.

Before her show lands in Fort Worth, Dixie talked about the longevity of her show, what Tupperware meant to women of a different time and a surprising best-seller in her cache.

Dallas Voice: To get started, and to be sure, you are bringing a legit Tupperware party to the stage. Dixie Longate: Oh yes, it’s all that stuff Mama remembers — maybe not my mama, but most others. I think everyone knows what a bowl is, right? There is much more to all that, and we’re going to talk about all the plastic stuff with all my Tupperware on stage.

Plus, it’s a great message of empowerment as well and I think leads audiences to go into the world with more of a smile.

Drag and Tupperware. Yes, please. How do you describe this experience? The show is funny but also uplifting and motivational. Life’s too short for all the drama, so I want this to have an evergreen feel. But at the same time, this Alabama gal is gonna bring something new and different. There is so much negative stuff happening that a little of this good stuff feels good to watch.

This show is much more than Tupperware. It has quite a legacy too. I started selling 22 years ago and turned it into a show. It went off-Broadway in 2007, and I started touring it in 2008.

How has it changed since then — or has it? The show is similar to when it started out, but every show is different. I’m talking to the audience, and you never know what people are gonna do, so in that way, the show always changes because of the people. That keeps me excited about doing this.

Tupperware has a slight queer legacy because singer Phranc was also a salesperson. She even had the documentary Lifetime Guarantee about her time as a Tupperware lady — albeit in full butch-presenting fashion. The first party I went to was one she did. She had a guitar and played songs about Tupperware, and I’d never seen that. That’s when it erupted for me, and my parole officer told me to get a job to get my kids back. I told him they were too expensive, so I’d just rather keep the money I make.

What do you think keeps Tupperware long-lasting — and not necessarily the product, but the brand? It came at a time when women could provide something valuable and contribute to the family income. I think it changed the psychology of women. We can do this — make money — and I love that history of how it spoke to women in the ’50s. My show is a love letter to that.

But you also better buy my stuff.

We love our plastic Tupperware containers, but is there a best-seller item that might surprise us? There is a can opener that will blow your mind. Oh, and I love the wine opener. I keep it in my glove compartment when I’m parched. A couple of twists and I can get hydrated before church!

For tickets, visit BassHall.com.