Start with East Hampton Sandwich Company in Turtle Creek Village. First time there and the turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich is divine. The ginger pear lemonade was both tart and sweet. Delicious.

East Hampton’s sister company is Lucky’s Hot Chicken. They’re opening in the old Einstein Bagels location on Lemmon Avenue. If you want a preview before they open in Oak Lawn, they have a place on Gaston Avenue.

Einsteins is going into the Starbucks location on Lemmon and Starbucks is taking over the Start location on Lemmon. Start’s the one that’s out of a location in Oak Lawn.

But until any of them are open, try East Hampton Sandwich Company. The salads are huge and scrumptious and the sandwiches on egg bread rolls are the best.

And if you want a preview of Lucky’s Hot Chicken, East Hampton has teamed up with Lucky’s and is serving The Lucky Jack at its Turtle Creek Village location.

— David Taffet