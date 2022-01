Today, the world lost a legend. Betty White died at her home in Brentwood, Calif., apparently of natural causes, just before 9:30 a.m. today (Friday, Dec. 31). She would have celebrated her 100th birthday in less than three weeks, and was planning to share the milestone with fans around the world via a virtual party.

Rest in peace, Betty White. We will miss you.

Read more here. And here. And here.