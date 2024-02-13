Resource Center announced an open call for Pictures of Joy, an artistic project for Oak Lawn Place, the first affordable, LGBTQ-affirming housing development in North Texas for individuals 55+.

Resource Center, in partnership with the artistic collaborative team of Anderson+Kincaid, is reaching out to the North Texas LQBTQ community for assistance in creating works for Oak Lawn Place. The 84-unit development, located at 5723 Sadler Circle in Oak Lawn, is under construction to help meet the growing demand for affordable housing in the area, as well as provide an affirming and safe place for the LGBTQ community. It is scheduled to open this summer.

Resource Center and Anderson+Kincaid are inviting queer-identifying and ally artists aged 30 or under, to submit Pictures of Joy — artwork that reflects moments of JOY, LOVE, PRIDE, and CELEBRATION in the LGBTQ community. Works could be digital drawings/paintings, photography or any two-dimensional art medium. The project is also requesting photographic images representing local or national LGBTQ history and sites. Project organizers have the capacity to scan both old photographs and negatives and will be available at Resource Center at select times to scan such items and return them immediately to the artist or owner.

Selected artworks will be either digitally printed on Dibond aluminum panels for permanent display at Oak Lawn Place, or produced in mural format to be installed directly on residential hallway walls, and artists selected will receive an honorarium. The resulting selection of submitted photographs will be used to create five distinct salon wall installations, one for each floor of the new facility.

Works submitted may be single images, diptychs, or triptychs, and must fit the following standard sizes: 16×20”, 18×24”, 24×24”, 24×36” and 32×40”.

Apply through ArtCall.

— David Taffet