The Rose Room is temporarily closed and last month’s Gaybingo was canceled. This month, Resource Center presents virtual Gaybingo with Flower Power Gaybingo 2.0.

The big event takes place on Saturday, May 16 from 7-8 p.m. To attend the Zoom event, you’ll still need tickets. Hostess Patti le Plae Safe explains it all to you in a video she just posted.

So dress up in your best tie-dyed T. Wear beads and flowers and enjoy.

Join us for Flower Power Gaybingo 2.0 from Resource Center on Vimeo.

— David Taffet