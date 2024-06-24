Resource Center named Clayton Hollingsworth as chief development officer. As CDO, Hollingsworth will be responsible for developing and executing fundraising strategies, maintaining relationships with existing donors and cultivating a network of funders to sustain and grow the organization.

Clayton is a native of Dallas and earned a B.A. in political science from SMU, and an M.B.A. from Northwood University. He has spent his career life as a fundraiser and has 14 years in executive leadership roles including chief development officer of Texas Trees Foundation, chief advancement officer of 29 Acres, chief advancement officer of The Lamplighter School and acting director of development and director of major gifts and donor relations at Greenhill School.

“Clayton has a proven record of working with donors to establish impactful relationships, and his leadership and energy at Resource Center will help us continue our vision of growth and service to the communities we serve,” said Cece Cox, CEO of Resource Center.