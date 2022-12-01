Cold temperatures kept the commemoration last night (Nov. 30) short. But Resource Center marked World AIDS Day with its Red Ribbon event.

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox spoke touching on the advances that have been made since the epidemic first hit Dallas 40 years ago. Cathedral of Hope’s Rev. Neil Thomas led the crowd of about 100 remembering friends and loved ones who have died. The Women’s Chorus of Dallas sang to mark the day.

HIV testing was available and Resource Center groups were on hand to explain the services they offer.

— David Taffet