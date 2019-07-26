Dr. Gene Voskuhl, right, demonstrating some of the clinic’s latest equipment. (David Taffet/Dallas Voice)

Resource Center held an open house yesterday (Thursday, July 25) to introduce its newest program, a primary care clinic for the LGBT+ community. Dr. Gene Voskuhl is the physician heading up the new facility.

The clinic is located in the back building of the Health Campus at 2701 Reagan.

Actual testimonial

I decided to try out the services offered by the clinic, so I contracted some heavy congestion in my lungs before showing up for a tour of the facility. Actually, I got there about an hour early, registered as a patient and saw the doctor.

After a quick exam, Dr. Voskuhl found I had some heavy congestion in my lungs. Perfect diagnosis. He prescribed some medication and today I’m a lot better.

Satisfied customer here.

Full disclosure

I’ve been a patient of Dr. Voskuhl for years, so he has my medical history. New patients might not want to just drop in, but call for an appointment at 214-521-5124.

— David Taffet

Dr. Voskuhl said flu shots will be available soon and are especially important for anyone with HIV or are over the age of 50.

Dr. Voskuhl doing actual research and not at all posing for a picture.