Resource Center held an open house yesterday (Thursday, July 25) to introduce its newest program, a primary care clinic for the LGBT+ community. Dr. Gene Voskuhl is the physician heading up the new facility.

The clinic is located in the back building of the Health Campus at 2701 Reagan.

Actual testimonial

I decided to try out the services offered by the clinic, so I contracted some heavy congestion in my lungs before showing up for a tour of the facility. Actually, I got there about an hour early, registered as a patient and saw the doctor.

After a quick exam, Dr. Voskuhl found I had some heavy congestion in my lungs. Perfect diagnosis. He prescribed some medication and today I’m a lot better.

Satisfied customer here.

Full disclosure

I’ve been a patient of Dr. Voskuhl for years, so he has my medical history. New patients might not want to just drop in, but call for an appointment at 214-521-5124.

— David Taffet