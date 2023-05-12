Resource Center held a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony for its new senior housing facility that will be known as Oak Lawn Place.

Among those speaking was a representative of Rep. Colin Allred’s office who announced $1 million in funding for the project under federal Community Project Funding.

County Commissioner Elba Garcia said $5 million would be allocated from the American Rescue Plan.

Representing the city, Councilman Jesse Moreno called the project “a legacy for those who came before us.”

Other elected officials attending included representatives of Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Sen. Royce West. Local state elected officials were unable to attend because they’re in Austin fighting of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Representatives of Comerica Bank and Amegy Bank who participated in a $5.4 million bridge loan for the project spoke as did Lyn McBee who headed the capital campaign. She said the $4 million fundraising goal had been met.

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox said she heard her name mentioned a lot during the ceremony, but called the project a group effort. She thanked everyone there and said the project was financially supported by city, county, state and federal funding.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

— David Taffet