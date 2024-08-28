Resource Center officials announced today (Wednesday, Aug. 28) that the Center has partnered with the online prescription service Freddie to make free PrEP — pre-expposure prohylaxis for HIV — available to Texans.

“Freddie is dedicated to addressing the unique healthcare needs of the LGBTQ2S+ community by offering expert care that is compassionate, inclusive and free from stigma.” Noted a press release announcing the partnership. “At Freddie, they understand the challenges many in our community face when seeking healthcare. Their approach ensures that everyone has access to knowledgeable clinicians who provide care with empathy and respect.

“Whether it’s a routine question or a significant concern, Freddie is here to support you with the care you deserve,” the press release noted, adding that interested individuals should “Stay tuned for more details on how this partnership will help expand access to life-saving PrEP for those who need it most.”

— Tammye Nash