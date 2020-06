State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez will be featured on Prideland tonight (Friday, June 12) on PBS and seen locally in North Texas on KERA Channel 13 at 8 p.m. The program is hosted by Dyllon Burnside from the FX series Pose.

Prideland features a number stories about LGBTQ people throughout the south. Here’s a preview of the segment on Gonzalez.

— David Taffet