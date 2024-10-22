“Project 2025” — the conservative playbook created to guide a second Trump administration should voters decide to send the disgraced former president back to the White House — has been a hot topic throughout the 2024 election cycle. But what is actually in “Project 2025?” And what kind of impact could it potentially have on the LGBTQ community if its backers get the chance to put it into action?

News Is Out is hosting a live panel event streaming online Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5-7 p.m. to answer those questions.

Panelists include Texas state Rep. Julie Johnson, who is on track to become the first openly LGBTQ person elected to Congress from a Southern state, along with Chasten Buttigieg, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Chicago Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis, transgender activist Charlotte Clymer, Kevin Jennings from Lambda Legal, Janelle Perez from LPAC, Allen Morris with the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund and Leah Israel.

Log on to watch at Facebook.com/NewsIsOut, YouTube.com/@NewsIsOut or Instagram.com/NewsIsOutLGBTQ.

— Tammye Nash