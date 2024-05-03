Hello, Woof readers. I hope everyone is enjoying the warmer weather and getting excited for the summer that is around the corner. This month I will be discussing the infamous intestinal parasites that we find affecting our dogs and cats.

As a veterinarian, I’ve seen many cases of intestinal parasites in dogs and cats over the years, and we tend to see more of them when the weather is nicer, because that’s when we start taking our dogs outside more and more. Unfortunately, intestinal parasites are very common here in Texas, and both dogs and cats can become infected with them.

Now there are certainly some common myths about intestinal parasites. People tend to think that all parasites look like spaghetti and that if they if they don’t see any of that, then their pets don’t have any intestinal parasites. Well, here’s a wake-up call: Many parasites are microscopic and may not even be seen in the stools. In fact, even those spaghetti-like parasites are in microscopic form only, meaning you may not see anything abnormal on your kiddo’s stools.

Some people think if a dog or cat lives strictly indoors, they will not be exposed to any type of parasite. But I have seen many of these strictly indoor pets turning positive for the presence of different kinds of intestinal parasites. Many of these pets do go outside, if only briefly, and we can bring microscopic intestinal parasites inside our homes on our shoes.

There are different types of intestinal parasites, including the long worms that we typically think of, which are usually roundworms or hookworms. These are transmitted through the ingestion of microscopic eggs found within stools or in contaminated areas, and this can happen when our pets step on stool traces that may have the microscopic eggs and then lick their paws. Many of these eggs can live in the environment for weeks or even months.

A common intestinal parasite here in the South is the tapeworm, which is transmitted through the ingestion of a flea infected with a microscopic stage of the tapeworm. The adult worm segments (called proglottids) look like grains of rice and will be seen in the stools or around our pets’ anuses. Sometimes you may also see your pet (especially dogs) scooting when these parasites are present, although that can also be an indication of a different issue like anal sac disease.

Remember that some parasites — like giardia and coccidia — can only be found in their microscopic forms, and they can be transmitted through exposure to contaminated areas where stools were present, including water sources when it comes to giardia. Intestinal parasites in the environment can be very difficult to eradicate and can often continue to expose our kiddos, affecting them over and over again.

The most common symptom associated with the presence of intestinal parasites is soft stools or diarrhea, even if no worms are seen. But dogs and cats with normal stools can still be infected with intestinal parasites, and soft stools or diarrhea are seen with many conditions completely unrelated to intestinal parasites.

These critters can also lead to vomiting, weight loss, anemia and even life-threatening complications.

In order to diagnose an intestinal parasite infection, we start with a fecal analysis, recommended at least once yearly and any time there is concern regarding stools or potential exposure to parasites. I also recommend taking a picture of any worm you see, or even consider taking the worm itself to your hospital so that you can show it to your veterinary healthcare team.

Whenever you make your appointment to see your doctor, please consider bringing a fresh stool sample from your pet with you so that the healthcare team can process it. Your doctor may also recommend blood work and/or radiographs if your kiddo seems very sick and may suggest further testing to rule out other issues not related to the presence of intestinal parasites.

There are different types of dewormers and treatments that may be recommended, based on which parasite is present and how much damage it has caused to your pet. Sometimes all that you need is a specific oral dewormer, but some poor babies may be so sick from an advanced intestinal parasite infection that they need hospitalization.

Preventing the spread of these common intestinal parasites requires controlling the environment. Many heartworm and flea/tick prevention products these days have dewormers against the common intestinal parasites. It is very important to always pick up the stools right after your pet has gone to the restroom to help prevent parasites from lingering in the surroundings. I also recommend avoiding areas where pets visit often if you suspect or know your baby has intestinal parasites, as your pet could expose other pets to the parasites.

It’s worth noting that many of these parasites can infect humans, so please please consult a physician if you suspect exposure.

As always, thank you all so much for reading Woof, and I hope everyone has a beautiful month of May. Abrazos, mi gente!

