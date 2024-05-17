Prep for Pride with LGBTQ-themed books for all ages

MELISSA WHITLER | Dallas Voice Fellow

Melissa@DallasVoice.com

What better way to celebrate Pride than with some new LGBTQ publications? Whether you’re looking for something practical or adventurous, this season features releases for children, teens and adults alike.

• Unschool Discoveries: Venturing into the Unknown by Danii Oliver. Earlier this Spring, Danii Oliver released their first children’s book, which follows two kids as they move from New York to Fort Worth. It embraces the fun of learning outside of school and encourages kids to wonder and seek out new adventures. In addition to touching on being a member of the LGBTQ community, the story also includes the much-needed perspective of people of color.

It takes a gentle parenting approach to getting kids excited about learning, making it perfect for engaging and connecting with your child.

• The Z Word by Lindsay King-Miller. This is the book for those anxiously awaiting Pride Month. Released May 7, The Z Word follows bisexual Wendy as she tries to navigate Pride in her Arizona town after breaking up with her ex, Leah.

Figuring out her place in the community gets harder when Leah hooks up with a couple of Wendy’s friends and the new, pretty blonde helping Leah plan Pride sponsorships. But things really heat up when people begin to act like aggressive zombies and incite violence at what is supposed to be a celebration. With this L-Word take on the zombie apocalypse, King-Millers tells a thrilling tale while investigating the politics of corporate Pride and our own messy relationships.

• Breathe by Dr. Sarah Peitzmeier and Maia Kobabe. For fans of Genderqueer, Kobabe is back with another graphic story, this time a guide to chest binding, released May 7. Dr. Sarah Peitzmeier, a professor at the University of Michigan, conducted interviews on people’s experience with chest binding and saw the need for gender nonconforming folks to have reliable, evidence-based information on binding. Breathe is a guide for those looking to learn about chest binding and those interested in what it means for someone to express their gender in an affirming and healthy way. Including real life stories and easy to understand explanations, this guide is a great resource for the LGBTQ community.

• Hot Boy Summer by Joe Jiménez. You’ve heard of Megan Thee Stallion’s hot girl summer, but Jiménez is bringing you a Texas LGBTQ twist, with this young adult novel released May 7. Following four gay teens in a summer of self-discovery, Hot Boy Summer is perfect for fans of Adam Silvera and Becky Albertalli. Written by a Texas native, the story highlights the importance of community and finding others like you.

It is told from the perspective of Mac, who takes readers on a journey of self-discovery as he makes new friends and embraces who he is. Anyone looking to heat up their summer reading — this one’s for you.