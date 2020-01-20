The DallasVoice.com website is back up and operational — as you obviously know since you are reading this post! — and that means that our readers are once again able to cast their vote for their favorite local bars, bartenders, restaurants, performers, allies, activists, health care professionals ….. and more…. in the 2020 Readers Voice Awards.

To help make up for the time lost during our recent website issues, we have extended the voting through Feb. 7, but remember — each person can only vote once, so make your vote count!