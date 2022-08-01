Well funny man, singer, actor, author and Emmy-nominee Randy Rainbow is having quite a year and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

He released his memoir Playing with Myself this past April. He was announced as part of the Broadway Cruise in spring 2023 alongside the likes of Kristen Chenoweth and Alan Cumming. And he snagged his fourth Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series with The Randy Rainbow episode “Say Gay.”

On Monday morning, he announced he’s going on tour and heading our way.

Presented by AEG, The Pink Glasses Tour will stop in North Texas at the Texas Trust CU Theatre on Sept. 30. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. but presale tickets will open Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. with the code TEXASTRUST. Purchase tickets here.

– Rich Lopez