Equality Texas led a rally for trans kids at the Capitol in Austin this afternoon, Wednesday, April 14 to oppose legislation that will harm them.

Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez talked about the legislation including banning hormone blockers and preventing trans girls from participating in school sports.

“We are going to be here to defeat these bills,” he said. “We will not be marginalized and oppressed anymore.”

Dr. Aliza Norwood is the medical director of Vivent Health, which provides gender-related medical care. Norwood said she has a trans brother. She talked about puberty blockers and said they are completely reversible. A bill she mentioned would punish doctors for providing “evidence-based care” to trans kids. And she described the effect transition had on her brother.

“My brother became happy for the first time in his life,” she said.

Rachel Gonzalez is a Dallas mom with three daughters. Her oldest is transgender.

“This is the third session I’ve had to come to Austin to ask the Legislature to give my children basic human rights,” she said.

Another mom of a trans child said she is accused of making her child transition. She said she can’t get her kids to make their beds and certainly couldn’t force a gender change of them.

The rally took place in the underground House of Representatives office extension and last 30 minutes. After the rally, parents and allies were going to continue testifying against the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ bills. The rally can be viewed on the Equality Texas Facebook page.

— David Taffet