Last week, I wrote about some restaurants still making it work in the time of COVID-19, including ZaLat, the locally-owned pizza chain that was set to open during the lockdown — the branch in the gayborhood on Lemmon Avenue they were calling the “Rainbow” store. Well, just after Easter, it has risen! The shop officially opened yesterday at 4 p.m. It’s current schedule will be 4 p.m.–midnight Monday–Thursday, noon–2 a.m. Friday–Saturday and Sunday noon–10 p.m. And starting today, for every pizza you order you can add on a second 14-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $3. So get to supporting local and new restaurants!

— Arnold Wayne Jones