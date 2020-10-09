Nabisco announces its first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of its partnership with PFLAG National.

On Facebook, the company announced:

Help us create a more loving world by joining our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow OREO Cookies. Here’s how:

1. Join OUR #ProudParent campaign and share a photo of what ally-ship means to you. This can be you and your friends at last year’s Pride parade, your chosen family or how you show ally-ship for others! Whatever it is, we want to see it!

2. Post your photo on Instagram or Twitter using #ProudParent + #Giveaway and tag @OREO. Don’t forget to follow @OREO too.

You must be from the 50 U.S. states, D.C. or Puerto Rico and must be at least 13 years old. The promotion ends Oct. 31 or when all 10,000 Rewards are claimed, whichever occurs first.

More info here.

— David Taffet