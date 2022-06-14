In time for Pride, queer Australian-based singer, DJ, artist Tanzer released the video Monday for the art installation Disco Instamatic underscored by her single “Deep Fried Disco” as remixed by Butch Le Butch.

Created in collaboration with queer screen culture magazine Sissy Screens, Disco Instamatic is a large-scale, hyper-color screen work. Featuring 20 stars of Melbourne’s queer arts scene—including Tanzer, The Huxleys, Mo’Ju, Atong Atem and Karen From Finance—this immersive installation unites music, drag, dance and visual art.

Disco Instamatic is inspired by Tanzer’s work as a disco DJ and original musician within the queer clubs of Australia. The song “Deep Fried Disco”describes a fictional disco utopia where all problems are forgotten and we can find escape, glamour and hope surrounded by other members of the queer community.

“Disco Instamatic is a glamorous time capsule that captures, elevates and amplifies the icon within. In a breathless, glittering moment – the viewer can come face to face with a superstar, in a vignette as intimate as it is dazzling,” Tanzer said in a press release.

Prior to Instamatic, Tanzer released the six-song EP Disco Automatic in April. Watch the video below.



