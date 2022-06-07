Demi Lovato announced today their upcoming HOLY FVCK fall tour, named after their upcoming eighth studio album set to drop Aug. 19. The Live Nation 32-date tour begins Aug. 30 in Brazil and will close right here in their home state. Lovato will bring their tour to 713 Music Hall in Houston on Nov. 3 and then play the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Nov. 6 to wrap up the tour. DEAD SARA will open on those Texas dates.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” Lovato said in a press release. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

For a slight preview of things to come, see Lovato perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Tickets and packages for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.

