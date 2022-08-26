A smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love. Big news in other headlines include Madonna’s daughter Lourdes making her music debut with the video and song “Lock&Key.” It’s aight. And after weeks of hype, Elton and Britney’s duet “Hold Me Closer” is finally out. Click the link to listen.

Bounce queen Big Freedia joins Riotrion in new vid for “Drop a Bomb”

A queer dynamic duo just dropped some visuals.

Canadian electro-pop artist, Riotron teamed up with Big Freedia to release the new video for their song “Drop a Bomb.” The song, which was produced by Matt Malpassis, has some head-bopping beats but the video really brings it to life. And the video takes an animated perspective by Alex Salyer who has worked with Miley Cyrus and Trixie Mattel.

“It was so fun! I loved the process of creating my animated image. We had a great meeting where we were able to see the basics of the animated video, and I just loved it! It really captured the fun energy of the song. Drop a bomb on ‘em,” Freedia said in a press release.

“The song felt like a fun reminder of how important it is to let go of insecurities, drop everything you’re doing, and dance your butt off as often as you can. I want to highlight queerness in a fun, wacky, and joyful way. All are welcome in my cartoon land,” Salyer mentioned.

Jeff Fettes, AKA Riotron figured Freedia’s style would contrast to his.

“I had wanted a throwback ’90s style rap interlude and thought, imagine if someone like Big Freedia just exploded into a third verse right here,” Fettes stated. “Freedia was on tour and stopped into a studio in Cincinnati for an evening and just did it. The first time I heard it, I literally jumped out of my chair and said, ‘Yes! This!’

The two recently filmed an interview with GLAAD which can be seen here. Watch the video for “Drop the Bomb” below:

Bronze Avery drops “Figure it Out” single and video

Avery released his new single and video “Figure it Out” on Friday. The song gives some upbeat pop sensibilitiies about toxic relationships.

“I wrote [the song] at the peak of a tumultuous situationship,” Avery said in a press release. “I was framed to be overemotional with wild expectations when I now realize I was barely asking for anything in the first place. Even something as simple as a kiss felt like asking for keys to the city. My friend and neighbor Bonavega, a flamboyant, radiant, and boisterous Glam Rock artist, helped me re-record the epic guitar solo in the outro but I wrote and produced [the song] alone on my couch. It essentially wrote itself in 15 minutes.”

From Avery’s publicity:

Soundtracking the queer experience, Bronze uses his voice to change the sensual perspective in mainstream music, uplifting art from marginalized groups to realize his role as a force for freedom in the music industry – one that abandons the usual stereotypes that have been placed on queer people of color, inspires people to be their authentic selves, and paves the way for other queer, Black pop artists to follow in his footsteps.

Watch “Figure it Out” below:

Queer artist Johnny Manuel releases brand new single “Again”

It’s a busy Friday for new LGBTQ+ music. Queer artist and The Voice Australia finalist Johnny Manuel released “Again” Friday which previews his upcoming EP Younger Skin, set for release on Oct. 7. Younger Skin is Manuel’s first solo project.

“There was a level of comfort I hadn’t experienced in the creation of my music before and it allowed me to open up. The icing on the cake was having it mixed by Elijah Marrett-Hitch, and his magic ears, and mastered by Dale Becker. Their combined level of skill and attention to detail elevated the EP and gave it the polished finish it needed,” he said in the single’s announcement.

“Again” tracks with a chill, soulful vibe against an electronic beat. The song and EP are produced by Aidan Leprete. Manuel discussed the meaning of the song.

“‘Again’ is an emancipation of sorts. It’s me celebrating parts of myself I was told I wasn’t supposed to. I’m shaking off the opinions I was afraid of. I’m living on the other side of what used to hold me back and giving myself permission to enjoy that. I’m falling deeply back into what I was told I had to leave behind. It’s me feeling my oats a little bit too. That’s part of what made writing this with Aidan Laprete and Mischa Mandel so fun. I’ve never talked like this on a record before. It was liberating. I think this song is also a testament to Aidan’s genius as a producer. It’s so clever and infectious. I’m obsessed with his production on this one,” he mentioned in the release.

Watch the visualizer for “Again” below:

Rupaul, Lily Tomlin and more to host Willis Wonderland Night of Wonders

The inaugural Willis Wonderland Foundation Night of Wonders will launch its newly formed nonprofit that supports the education and advancement of songwriters and multimedia artists, notably those in underserved communities, who will perpetuate the legacy and creative vision of songwriter, Allee Willis. The event host committee includes RuPaul,Lily Tomlin, comedian Luenell, Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman) and actress/singer Jenifer Lewis.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the legacy of Renaissance woman, Allee Willis. Through her music, her foundation, and her legendary friendships, she will continue to inspire others for generations to come,” RuPaul said in a press release.

From the Foundation:

With a passion for mentoring diverse songwriters and multimedia artists, Willis wanted to ensure a future for them, especially because of the persistent decline in funding for the arts. After her sudden death on Christmas Eve 2019, her longtime partner Prudence Fenton created the foundation to preserve Willis’ legacy by continuing to support her passions. The foundation will offer mentorships, seminars, lectures and podcasts, as well as Artist-in-Residence programs at Willis Wonderland, Allee’s home in North Hollywood purchased from her first “Boogie Wonderland” royalty check. The 1937 Art Deco Streamline Moderne house holds one of the world’s largest collections of pop-culture kitsch memorabilia.

The evening, on “the 21st night of September,” a line from one of Allee’s biggest hit songs “September,” will include a live auction of some of Willis’ most notable collectibles including collectibles from Willis Wonderland and exclusive memorabilia and art. Guests will also be treated to a fashion parade of pieces from Willis’ trailblazing collection, which will be modeled by some surprise famous faces, as well as a Sing-A-Long of some of Willis’ award-winning tunes. Cocktails, food, a DJ and other surprise interactive performers and games will round out the Night of Wonders.

Among Willis’ notable songs and hits are Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” The Pointer Sisters’ “Neutron Dance,” Pet Shop Boys’ “What Have I Done To Deserve This” with Dusty Springfield and The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You (Theme From Friends).” She also co-authored the Oprah Winfrey-produced Broadway musical The Color Purple.

Click here for more information.

– Rich Lopez